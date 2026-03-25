Holy Week services at Second Congregational Church in Derry
Press release | Mar 25, 2026 | Comments 0
The Second Congregational Church in Londonderry invites everyoney to its Holy Week services. Unless otherwise noted, all events take place at the church, which is located at 2051 N. Main St. (Route 11).
Sunday, March 30 (Palm Sunday)
- Worship is at 9:30 a.m. Young people are invited to attend Sunday School.
Friday, April 3 (Good Friday)
- Good Friday Service at 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 5 (Easter Sunday)
- Sunrise service at 6:15 a.m. — 1005 Landgrove Road, Londonderry
- Easter Worship at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Annual Easter Egg Hunt (both in the Sanctuary) and Easter Brunch in the downstairs Friendship Room.
- Everyone is invited to decorate the cross on the lawn of the church with a flower as a sign and celebration of the Resurrection.
Please call the church office at 802-824-6453 with any questions or click here to visit the church’s web site.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • Spirituality and Religion
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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