Holy Week services at Second Congregational Church in Derry

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Sunday, March 30 (Palm Sunday)

Worship is at 9:30 a.m. Young people are invited to attend Sunday School.

Friday, April 3 (Good Friday)

Good Friday Service at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 (Easter Sunday)

Sunrise service at 6:15 a.m. — 1005 Landgrove Road, Londonderry

Easter Worship at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Annual Easter Egg Hunt (both in the Sanctuary) and Easter Brunch in the downstairs Friendship Room.

Everyone is invited to decorate the cross on the lawn of the church with a flower as a sign and celebration of the Resurrection.

he Second Congregational Church in Londonderry invites everyoney to its Holy Week services. Unless otherwise noted, all events take place at the church, which is located at 2051 N. Main St. (Route 11).

Please call the church office at 802-824-6453 with any questions or click here to visit the church’s web site.