Talk on strategic wood addition to Vt.’s streams, rivers March 25

What did Vermont’s streams and rivers look like before European settlement? What can be done to restore streams and rivers to a more natural and ecologically productive state?

Jud Kratzer, a fisheries biologist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, will give a talk on strategic addition of wood to Vermont’s streams and rivers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 at Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main St., in Proctorsville.

Kratzer holds a Ph.D. in Fisheries Science from Michigan State University and has been employed by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department since 2006.

This presentation is sponsored by Cavendish Community and Conservation Association and Cavendish Fletcher Community Library.