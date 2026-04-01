T

he 24 Hours of Stratton brings together people from across the region for an unforgettable weekend of endurance, camaraderie and philanthropy. Participants skied through the night under the lights, all in support of programs addressing hunger, basic needs, health and education for children in southern Vermont.

Team Ravenwood took top fundraising honors (raising more than $114,000). Team Limozeen took first in the on-mountain points ranking with 15,030 points, including uphill and Nordic skiing – a new addition to the event.

Team Skiderhoffer, which scored first in skiing, was named The Kings and Queens of the Mountain for the second consecutive year. This designation is based on fundraising and skiing and activity points. Click here to see all event winners and top fundraisers.

“This year’s event was truly extraordinary,” said Executive Director Meredith Morin. “To see nearly 900 participants come together and raise over half a million dollars speaks to the deep commitment our community has to ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive. These funds will have a direct and lasting impact on children and families across our region.”

Since its founding in 2012, 24 Hours of Stratton has raised more than $4 million to support critical services for Vermont youth, reinforcing the foundation’s mission to remove barriers and create pathways to opportunity.