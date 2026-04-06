Chester Townscape offers hanging baskets Orders due by Wednesday, April 22 for May 9 pickup
Press release | Apr 06, 2026 | Comments 0
The baskets make a perfect Mother’s Day gift or a treat for yourself or someone special and are offered at the same price as last year ($40). Baskets must be ordered and paid for by Wednesday, April 22.
They will be ready for pick-up at the Chester Information Booth on the Green from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 (the day before Mother’s Day).
Proceeds from the basket sale support CT’s beautification projects around Chester, such as the daffodils that pop up along the Brookside Cemetery wall across from the Village Green and the flower-laden bridge boxes.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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