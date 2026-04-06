C

hester Townscape is once again taking orders for beautiful hanging flower baskets. They are available in a choice of hot or cool colors that are especially selected for reliability and beauty and the ability to thrive in sunny or shady locations.to download the order form.

The baskets make a perfect Mother’s Day gift or a treat for yourself or someone special and are offered at the same price as last year ($40). Baskets must be ordered and paid for by Wednesday, April 22.

They will be ready for pick-up at the Chester Information Booth on the Green from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 (the day before Mother’s Day).

Proceeds from the basket sale support CT’s beautification projects around Chester, such as the daffodils that pop up along the Brookside Cemetery wall across from the Village Green and the flower-laden bridge boxes.