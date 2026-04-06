Chester Townscape offers hanging baskets Orders due by Wednesday, April 22 for May 9 pickup

| Apr 06, 2026 | Comments 0

Hanging flower basket. Photo from pxhere

Chester Townscape is once again taking orders for beautiful hanging flower baskets. They are available in a choice of hot or cool colors that are especially selected for reliability and beauty and the ability to thrive in sunny or shady locations. Click here to download the order form.

The baskets make a perfect Mother’s Day gift or a treat for yourself or someone special and are offered at the same price as last year ($40). Baskets must be ordered and paid for by Wednesday, April 22.

They will be ready for pick-up at the Chester Information Booth on the Green from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 (the day before Mother’s Day).

Proceeds from the basket sale support CT’s beautification projects around Chester, such as the daffodils that pop up along the Brookside Cemetery wall across from the Village Green and the flower-laden bridge boxes.

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Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

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