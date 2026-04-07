Free ‘Stop the Bleed’ training in Springfield
Press release | Apr 07, 2026 | Comments 0
Stop the Bleed, a free training event, will take place at the Black River Innovation Campus, 60 Park St. in Springfield, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13.
Space is limited to the first 10 participants, so reserve your space as soon as possible using this link or contact event host Kelly Stettner at blackrivercleanup@gmail.com or call 802-591-0101.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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