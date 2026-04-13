Play Every Town concert in Peru to also benefit Neighborhood Connections

R

enowned pianist David Feurzeig will perform his 96th Vermont concert at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17 at the Peru Church, 292 Main St. in Peru.

He will be joined by local performers Amy Chamberlain, Anne D’Olivo and Wendy Galbraith as part of his Play Every Town project: a free concert in each of Vermont’s 252 towns.

Feurzeig embarked on this project in May of 2022 and will become the first musician to perform in every Vermont municipality. He travels in his solar-charged electric vehicle throughout the state, offering free concerts to bring attention to the interrelated issues of climate and community, while bringing the joy of music to his audiences.

Although the concert is free, donations will be accepted on behalf of Neighborhood Connections in Londonderry. Tickets can be reserved by sending an e-mail to steve@theperuchurch.org.

Patrons are asked to refrain from using the J.J. Hapgood General Store parking spots.