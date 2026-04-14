Sotomayor quilt raffle to benefit Chester Dems

T

he Chester Town Democratic Committee is offering a chance to win a beautiful one-of-a-kind art quilt of Justice Sonia Sotomayor, created by award winning Chester quilt artist Linda Diak.

Diak created this portrait of Justice Sotomayor using only cotton fabric and thread. The quilt measures 35 inches wide by 28 inches high and is signed by the artist. The winner will receive this unique artwork ready to hang in your home or office.

Ticket sales end at 11:55 p.m. on Monday, April 20. The raffle drawing will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23, during the CTDC meeting at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

Click here to get your raffle tickets now!

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