Sotomayor quilt raffle to benefit Chester Dems
Press release | Apr 14, 2026 | Comments 0
Diak created this portrait of Justice Sotomayor using only cotton fabric and thread. The quilt measures 35 inches wide by 28 inches high and is signed by the artist. The winner will receive this unique artwork ready to hang in your home or office.
Ticket sales end at 11:55 p.m. on Monday, April 20. The raffle drawing will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23, during the CTDC meeting at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.
Click here to get your raffle tickets now!
Every contribution, big or small, helps the CTDC and endorsed candidates fighting for a safe and affordable Vermont.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.