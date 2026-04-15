GMUSD board agenda for April 16

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 16 at the Green Mountain High School 716 Route 103 south in Chester.

Below is the board’s agenda:

I. Call to Order 6:00 PM

a. Roll Call – Confirming a Quorum

II. Approval of Agenda

a. Additions and/or deletions

III. Chair Announcements

a. Invitation to deep breathes

b. Appreciation of previous board members

c. Welcome to new board members

d. Intention with board leadership

i. Board input on meeting length and additional meetings

IV. Approval of Minutes

a. March 19, 2026 – Regular Meeting Action

b. March 26, 2026 – Special Meeting

c. March 31, 2026 – Special Meeting

d. April 13, 2026 – Special Meeting

e. Consider Amending Minutes of January 15, 2026 Regular Meeting

f. Discuss process, timeline, and how much narrative to include in future minutes

V. Public Comment

a. In accordance with policy and open meeting law, the Board cannot respond to or act on items raised during public comment.

VI. Administrative Reports

a. Student Reports (presentation with Q&A)

b. Superintendent’s Report (written with Q&A)

c. Principals’ Reports (written)

d. Facility Report (written)

e. Curriculum Report (written)

f. Financial Report (written with Q&A)

i. Auditor presentation (presentation with Q&A)

VII. Old Business

a. Consider creation and membership of Elementary Class-Size Subcommittee

b. Additional member on Support Staff Bargaining Subcommittee

c. Determine Legislative Committee Members

d. Determine Community Outreach Members

e. Update on GM Support Staff Negotiations

f. Ends Policy, Second Read

i. Preamble and Adaptability

g. Mandated Policies, Second Read

i. Series E, School and Community Relations

ii. Series F, Instructional Operations

h. State Mandated Cell Phone Policy (Board to provide direction on

preparing policy based on state model or something stricter.)

i. Flag Policy (Discussion only)

j. Two appointed members initially denied oath of office (Discussion)

VIII. New Business

a. GMUSD Budget

i. Presentation on student enrollment

ii. Presentation on budget possibilities requested 3/31

iii. Information on when towns can hold next budget vote

iv. Selection of Budget to put forward for vote

v. Selection of Budget to put forward if next budget voted down

vi. Review of plan for public outreach before budget vote

vii. Approval of Warning for Budget Vote

b. Hear Community Member Complaint

i. Use of Chester Telegraph as a Paper of Record (Randy Miles)

ii. Presentation of any evidence of violation of State Act 152: An Act relating to nondiscriminatory school branding, and TRSU Policy E5: Nondiscriminatory mascots and school branding (Randy Miles)

c. Board Education

i. Discuss Training Needs

IX. Public and Board Comment

a. In accordance with policy and open meeting law, the board cannot respond to or act on items raised during public comment.

X. Future Meeting(s) and Agenda Item(s)

a. May 21, 2026 – Regular Meeting, GMUHS

XI. Executive Session

a. I move that the board enter into an executive session as is allowed under 1 VSA 313(4) to discuss a dismissal action regarding probationary employees.

XII. Adjournment