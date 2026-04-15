G

ov. Phil Scott will be attending the annual Governor’s Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21 at the River Valley Technical Center Cafe, 307 South St. in Springfield.

Hosted by the Springfield Rotary Club and the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Governor’s Luncheon is a longstanding local tradition that brings together business professionals and community members for meaningful dialogue with state leadership.

Scott will deliver remarks, answer questions and engage with attendees over lunch. The luncheon provides a valuable opportunity for local business leaders, employees and residents to share perspectives and be heard on issues impacting the region.

The event is open to Rotarians, Chamber members, their employees and guests. The cost is $40 per person.

Reservations are required by Friday, April 17. To RSVP, contact the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce at info@springfieldvt.com or call 802-885-2779.