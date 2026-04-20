Kids’ Art Workshop April 25 at Derry Library

South Londonderry Free Library welcomes spring with a free Honeybee Workshop at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 25.

Kids of all ages (and grownups too!) are invited to join art teacher Casey Junker Bailey to make drawing/collages inspired by the charming book The Honeybee. Participants will receive a copy of the beautifully illustrated book to keep.

Buzz on over to the library at 15 Old School Road to join the fun. For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.