River Valley Job Fair April 23 in Springfield
Press release | Apr 20, 2026 | Comments 0
The Job Seeker raffle will feature 10 potential raffle prizes, each worth $50. Job seekers will receive a raffle ticket from each employer table that they visit, which they can enter for any of the 10 featured prizes. There will also be a food truck on site.
The Employment Fair is free of charge and is expected to include more than 25 employers of all types that have open positions. There is still space for employers to join as well. Interested businesses should contact Amanda Sidler at Springfield Regional Development Corp at 802-885-3061 or by e-mail at amanda@springfielddevelopment.org.
The 2026 River Valley Employment Fair is brought to you by the River Valley Workforce Investment Board in partnership with the River Valley Technical Center, HireAbility, the Vermont Department of Labor, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Springfield Regional Development Corp.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.