River Valley Job Fair April 23 in Springfield

T

he annual River Valley Employment Fair will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 23 at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield. The Employment Fair provides an opportunity for job seekers to learn more about available positions from several regional employers.

The Job Seeker raffle will feature 10 potential raffle prizes, each worth $50. Job seekers will receive a raffle ticket from each employer table that they visit, which they can enter for any of the 10 featured prizes. There will also be a food truck on site.

The Employment Fair is free of charge and is expected to include more than 25 employers of all types that have open positions. There is still space for employers to join as well. Interested businesses should contact Amanda Sidler at Springfield Regional Development Corp at 802-885-3061 or by e-mail at amanda@springfielddevelopment.org.

The 2026 River Valley Employment Fair is brought to you by the River Valley Workforce Investment Board in partnership with the River Valley Technical Center, HireAbility, the Vermont Department of Labor, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Springfield Regional Development Corp.