Springfield Hospital Healthcare Scholarship Program accepting applications until May 15

T

he medical staff at Springfield Hospital announces its second annual $3,000 Healthcare Education Scholarship Program for one graduating high school senior planning to pursue additional education in the healthcare field.

The scholarship is open to all area high school seniors who have been accepted into a post-secondary program.The following application materials must be submitted by May 15:

One letter of recommendation from a teacher, counselor or mentor

A 300- to 500-word essay outlining why they chose to pursue a career in the healthcare field and how the scholarship will help them to achieve their goals

A copy of their high school transcript

Proof of acceptance into a post-secondary education program

Interested students should submit their completed application to Springfield Hospital Development Office, Attn: Tonia Fleming, P.O. Box 2003, Springfield, VT 05156. For further information about the scholarship or application guidelines, please contact Tonia Fleming at 802-885-7621 or send an e-mail tfleming@springfieldhospital.org.