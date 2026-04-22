Springfield Hospital Healthcare Scholarship Program accepting applications until May 15
Press release | Apr 22, 2026 | Comments 0
The scholarship is open to all area high school seniors who have been accepted into a post-secondary program.The following application materials must be submitted by May 15:
- One letter of recommendation from a teacher, counselor or mentor
- A 300- to 500-word essay outlining why they chose to pursue a career in the healthcare field and how the scholarship will help them to achieve their goals
- A copy of their high school transcript
- Proof of acceptance into a post-secondary education program
Interested students should submit their completed application to Springfield Hospital Development Office, Attn: Tonia Fleming, P.O. Box 2003, Springfield, VT 05156. For further information about the scholarship or application guidelines, please contact Tonia Fleming at 802-885-7621 or send an e-mail tfleming@springfieldhospital.org.
Filed Under: Education News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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