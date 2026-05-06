Mother’s Day program at South Derry Library May 9
Press release | May 06, 2026 | Comments 0
South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, invites children of all ages (and grownups too!) to make gifts for Mom at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 9.
Join art teacher Casey Junker Bailey to make herbal sachets, seed packets and beautiful watercolor cards to give to Mom this Mother’s Day. Each family will receive a copy of A Mother for Choco to take home.
As always, the program is free of charge and appropriate for all ages. For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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