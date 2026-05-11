Emily Margaret Band plays Chester Town Hall May 15

E

mily Margaret Band takes the stage at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 15 as part of the Emerging Artists Series, highlighting musicians who combine exceptional musicianship and songwriting with exciting live performances.

The band creates R&B-flavored pop and jazz-rock coupled with soulful storytelling and intimate, stirring vocals. Seven Days Vermont describes their songs as having “nuance and sophistication, and showcasing the dynamic, velvet-soft voice of lead singer and songwriter Emily Margaret.” Their performances include original songs, together with classics from artists they love, including Amy Winehouse, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder and Bill Withers.

The band, which includes Nate Potter on lead guitar, Lewis Wells on bass, Lucas Majer on drums and Samadhi Mathes on saxophone, released an EP in 2025 that was recorded at Vermont’s own Guilford Sound studio, of which Margaret said, “We couldn’t have asked for a better first recording experience.”

Margaret studied at the Institute for the Musical Arts in western Massachusetts and attends Emerson College in Boston. Its co-founder Ann Hackler said that Margaret “is one of the most dedicated and expansive young artists to come out of our programs, and we’re excited to hear her EP. Come out and catch a rising star.”

Click here for the band’s Spotify link.

The concert is presented by Upstairs at Town Hall, an all-volunteer nonprofit community group. The show is free, and all are welcome. For additional information about this event please e-mail upstairsattownhall@gmail.com.