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ondonderry Arts and Historical Society announces the acquisition of seven previously unseen paintings by noted 20th-century artist Bernadine Custer Sharp.

These works will be featured alongside selections from the society’s permanent collection in LAHS’s first exhibition of the season, which runs from Saturday, May 23 through Sunday, June 7. Hours are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, or by appointment.

Custer Sharp was an accomplished painter, illustrator and WPA muralist who made her home in Londonderry. Upon her passing in 1991, she bequeathed her residence and an extensive collection of her artwork to LAHS. Much of her work reflects the people, landscapes and character of the Londonderry community.

The newly acquired paintings came from the estate of David Parsons Jr. of East Dorset. His parents were close friends of Custer Sharp and collaborated with her during the founding of the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester. Among the new additions is a portrait of composer and artist Carl Ruggles seated at the piano.

Click here for more information about upcoming exhibitions, classes and events.