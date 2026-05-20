Kid Governor Program announces ‘Screen-Free Challenge’ through May 25

Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas is promoting a new initiative from Vermont’s first Kid Governor and her cabinet.

Working together, the group of seven fifth graders, including Kid Gov. Roslyn Fortin of Highgate and her cabinet, has been seeking ways to elevate the full range of issues. Right now, they want to let people know about the “Vermont Kid Governor Screen-Free Challenge,” a project led by cabinet member Rumano Hassan of Burlington.

“For one week, Rumano and the Kid Governor cabinet are encouraging kids across our state to explore some fun, rewarding alternatives to screen-based entertainment,” said Copeland Hanzas. “I’m personally inspired by this challenge, not to mention proud of how these driven young Vermonters are changing the world around them for the better.” The challenge takes place through May 25.

The challenge invites youth to “stop and think before turning to the television or tablet and give another activity a try instead.” Hassan and the cabinet worked together to create a bingo card filled with activities, such as “take a walk outside,” “cook a new recipe” and “write a card to someone.” Participants can enter a photo contest documenting their screen-free experiences.

Hassan’s platform, “Vermont Strong: Inside and Out,” focuses on youth mental health. “Did you know kids ages 8 to 12 spend about 5 ½ hours a day on screens for entertainment? That can take time away from things kids need to feel healthy and happy, like playing outside, moving their bodies, resting, being creative, and spending time with family and friends,” said Hassan. “Screen-free time is one way to practice taking care of ourselves.”

Click here for information and resources, including the aforementioned photo contest and Bingo card.