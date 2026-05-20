Springfield Rotary Club has another successful Diaper Drive

A LOAD OF DIAPERS: Emma McGuirk, past president of the Springfield Rotary Club, left, stands with Kayla Bapp, coordinator of the Springfield Area Parent Child Center Diaper Bank. Nearly 1,600 diapers and $500 in monetary donations were collected for the SAPCC Diaper Bank . The Rotary thanks M&T Bank in Chester and Springfield, Springfield Town Library and VTel for acting as collection sites again this year.

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