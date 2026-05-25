Call for youth applicants for Rural Rivers Community Science fellowships

TThe Rural Rivers Project is offering an opportunity for young adults ages 18 to 26 to learn how to do community science on rivers, flooding, mitigation and recovery. Are you interested in how society, the environment and technology can come together to address problems caused by floods? Apply to be a Rural Rivers Community Science Fellow by clicking here.

The program runs from Friday, June 26 and through Friday, July 31. There is no deadline to apply, but spots are limited.

The fellowship includes a $500 stipend for eight to 10 hours a week of active learning in the field with technology experts, plus three hours once a week in VRmont Studios in downtown Springfield. This opportunity is a collaboration among Black River Innovation Campus and Black River Action Team, as well as towns in the Connecticut River Valley. Your mentors will be local river ecology and climate adaptation experts, local social science professors and practitioners and local and regional technical experts in software and hardware development.

Contact charis.fm.boke@dartmouth.edu or chris@bricvt.org with any questions. This project is funded by the National Science Foundation.