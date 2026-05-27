Windsor Dems hold lt. governor candidate forum
Press release | May 27, 2026 | Comments 0
Windsor County Democratic Committee is hosting a public candidate forum featuring Democratic contenders for the 2026 Vermont lieutenant governor’s race on Saturday, May 30 at Heald Auditorium, located upstairs in Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St.
Seating is available on a first-come first-served basis. Attendees are asked to be seated by 1:55 p.m. for a 2 p.m. start because the 90-minute forum is being live-streamed and recorded by Okemo Valley TV.
The forum offers voters a valuable opportunity to hear directly from candidates Esther Charlestin, Molly Gray and Ryan McLaren about their visions for Vermont’s future. The event will be moderated by former State Sen. Matt Dunne and Seven Days‘ journalist Hannah Bassett.
This is the first in a series of candidate forums hosted by Windsor County Democrats ahead of the August primary elections. Upcoming Democratic candidate forums include one for Vermont governor, the three Windsor District Senate seats and Windsor County sheriff. Additional details will be posted here.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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