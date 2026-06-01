Chester’s 79th Annual Alumni Parade kicks off Saturday

Excitement is building as Chester gears up for the 79th Annual Alumni Parade, stepping off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6. This year’s parade brings a cinematic twist, with floats inspired by movie themes spanning from the 1970s to today, offering a fun blend of nostalgia, adventure and creativity for all ages.

The parade will also feature fire trucks, police vehicles, the Chester-Andover Elementary School Band and a few surprises to entertain and delight.

The parade route begins along Elm Street, passing through the Green and ending at Cobleigh Field.

This year’s parade is dedicated to the memory of longtime alumna Laurie Jackson, honoring her years of commitment, spirit and love for the Chester community. Adding to the meaning of this tribute, her father, Frank Balch, will serve as parade marshal. Frank spent many years as a valued member of the Alumni Association and is fondly known throughout town for his dedication as a Chester bus driver. His leadership in this year’s parade reflects both family legacy and deep community roots.

Festivities begin the Friday night before at the Chester American Legion Post 67, at 635 VT Route 103 S., where alumni and residents gather to kick off Alumni Weekend. This preparade event sets the tone for a weekend filled with camaraderie and celebration.

On parade day, members of the Alumni Association will be collecting donations to support the parade and help fund Senior Scholarships, encouraging attendees to contribute to the next generation of Chester graduates.

After the parade, the celebration continues with a BBQ at the American Legion, offering alumni and community members a chance to come together, share stories and enjoy a great meal.