Community Croquet returns to St. Luke’s June 4

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nce again, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. in Chester, will be holding free Community Croquet on its back lawn every Thursday evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 4 through July 30.

Cornhole and badminton will also be available.

All outdoor activities are offered to adults and to children 10 years and older who are accompanied by a parent. Children younger than 10, who are able to comply with the rules, may play if supervised by a parent.

Although the nine-week session starts on June 4, people are encouraged to attend as many games as possible. Teams will be organized on site. No special skill or experience is required for this public program for friends and neighbors, but players are asked to wear all white or a white shirt.

The Community Croquet program is part of St. Luke’s healthy living initiative. There is no charge for the program, which will include non-alcoholic drinks and light refreshments. Spectators are welcome, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, bug repellent and croquet sets and mallets, if available.

Upon registration, participants will receive the game rules, field diagram and other helpful tips. St. Luke’s volunteers will lay out the field(s), coach/teach/ref/explain scoring and keep statistics. St. Luke’s has modified the Palm Beach U.S. Croquet Association Rules over the years to make community games easier, clearer and more social. A potluck awards banquet traditionally takes place at the end of the season.

Email Joann Erenhouse joannerenhouse@gmail.com for more information.