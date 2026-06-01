United Church of Ludlow to celebrate restored bell

United Church of Ludlow is throwing a “Ring Out Love” Community Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. on the lawn at 48 Pleasant St. on Sunday, June 7 to thank the community for supporting the newly restored, historic church bell.

Local favorite Sammy Blanchette will provide music. There will also be family-friendly games and an ice cream social. The highlight of the day will be the opportunity for people to pull on the rope and ring the 1,200-pound church bell, which was cast by the Holbrook Bell Foundry of East Medway, Mass., in 1839. In case of rain, the celebration will be moved inside.

The United Church held a $50,000 fundraising campaign in 2024 and 2025 to underwrite the bell repair; church and community members have generously donated $52,455 so far, with more than $60,000 pledged. The funds have been used to replace and paint the disintegrating supports on the bell, install a new sound system, make external repairs to the building and donate to local aid organizations and neighbors in need.

The bell itself has a fascinating story, which can be found here. Bellmaker Maj. George Holbrook was apprenticed to Paul Revere, and, 14 years ago, the historic bell was valued at more than $100,000.