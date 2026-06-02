Wunderle highlights Chester beautification efforts in Boston presentation

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n May 1, at the Boston Society of Landscape Architecture Fieldday 2026 at Harvard University in Boston, Mass., Scott Wunderle, owner of Terrigenous Landscape Architecture in Chester, presented a session highlighting how a series of small, collaborative projects led to significant improvements in Chester’s village streetscape.

BSLA Fieldday, presented by the New England chapters of the American Society of Landscape Architects, is an annual conference for landscape architects and design and construction professionals from across the region.

Wunderle’s presentation, titled Major Improvements Made by Many Small Projects, shared insights into the multi-year effort to enhance the streetscape in Chester’s village center. The initiative brought together the Town of Chester, Terrigenous Landscape Architecture, SE Group, and numerous volunteers. Through grants, fundraising efforts and community participation, the team completed a series of projects that created meaningful outdoor improvements throughout Chester, offering a model that other communities may find inspiring.

Joining Wunderle on the program was Blake Sanborn of Richardson & Associates, who discussed similar community-focused projects in Camden, Maine.

Through a shared vision and strong community collaboration, these efforts have helped enhance Chester’s public landscape and strengthen the quality of life for residents and visitors for generations to come.