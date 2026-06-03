Andover Select Board agenda for June 8

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday June 8 at the Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of May 11th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

6. New Business:

A. Readopt Local Emergency Management Plan

7. Old Business:

A. MERP – updates

B. Town Plan – discussion, next steps

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Executive Session: for the purpose of discussing communication from the Town attorney.

11. Adjourn.