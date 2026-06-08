Rockingham Meeting House now open for the season

T

he Rockingham Meeting House, a National Historic Landmark located at 11 Meeting House Road in Bellows Falls, opened for the 2026 visitor season over Memorial Day weekend.

Based on docent availability, the Meeting House will be open for guided tours seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Halloween.

A meeting house has stood on this hilltop since 1774. The current building, constructed by the community in 1787, is Vermont’s largest surviving 18th-century public building that remains substantially intact in its original as-built form, making it an extraordinary survivor of early American civic architecture.

This season, visitors will have the opportunity to see history being actively preserved, with preservation under way as the community prepares for major conservation construction scheduled to begin in spring of 2027. Work taking place this season includes continued archaeological survey, reconstruction of the west driveway from Meeting House Road, restoration of the historic timber frame, stabilization of the building’s original plaster and windows and restoration of the historic graveyard picket fence.

This work is made possible through support from the National Park Service, the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, the Town of Rockingham, as well as generous supporters who continue to contribute their time and talent to help protect this extraordinary landmark.

The adjacent historic graveyard remains open to visitors daily from dawn to dusk for quiet reflection and respectful exploration.

Click here or e-mail clg@rockbf.org for tour information, special events or volunteer opportunities.