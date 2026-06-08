‘Tracking and the Art of Seeing’ June 13 in Cavendish

T

he Cavendish Community and Conservation Association presents the latest installment in its Walk and Talk series at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13. Meet at the Hardy Hill trailhead on Susannah Johnson Lane in Cavendish and join naturalist and wildlife tracker Rose Richter for a walk into the landscape of the tracker.

Begin to look with a tracker’s eyes, tuning into the subtle signs of nature in the surroundings. Seeing in this way opens a doorway into knowing more about who is in the neighborhood, their behavior and the greater story of life that unfolds on the landscape every day based on rubs, scrapes, scent markings, feeding signs, scat, burrows, tracks and more. Using a simple process that begins with observation will result in a master list of who left this sign that you can take with out on your next adventure.

Send an e-mail to cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com to sign up for the walk or for more information. Bring tick repellent and wear good walking shoes. This is a moderate trail for hiking, but there are ups and downs.

In the event of heavy rain, contact us to find out if the event has been postponed.