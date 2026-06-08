‘Tracking and the Art of Seeing’ June 13 in Cavendish
Press release | Jun 08, 2026 | Comments 0
Begin to look with a tracker’s eyes, tuning into the subtle signs of nature in the surroundings. Seeing in this way opens a doorway into knowing more about who is in the neighborhood, their behavior and the greater story of life that unfolds on the landscape every day based on rubs, scrapes, scent markings, feeding signs, scat, burrows, tracks and more. Using a simple process that begins with observation will result in a master list of who left this sign that you can take with out on your next adventure.
Send an e-mail to cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com to sign up for the walk or for more information. Bring tick repellent and wear good walking shoes. This is a moderate trail for hiking, but there are ups and downs.
In the event of heavy rain, contact us to find out if the event has been postponed.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.