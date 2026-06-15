Mountain Valley Health Center celebrates 50 years on June 20

To honor five decades of providing dedicated health care services to Londonderry and surrounding towns, a special birthday celebration will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at the Mountain Valley Health Center, located at 38 VT Route 11 in Londonderry.

The Mountain Valley Health Council and North Star Health invite community members, patients, donors, partners and friends to celebrate this major milestone. The event is free and open to the public and will feature live music from Bob Ray & Friends, refreshments, and an opportunity for community members to gather and share memories.

A formal program featuring remarks from distinguished guests and organizational leaders, reflecting on the rich history of the health center and its enduring commitment to the region, will begin at 1:30 p.m.

“This celebration is a tribute to the patients, staff, and community who have supported this vital resource for half a century. We look forward to celebrating our shared history and looking ahead to a healthy future together,” said North Star Health’s Chief Executive Officer Joshua Dufresne.

Parking is available at Flood Brook School, 91 VT Route 11. Please RSVP by clicking here.

For questions or additional information regarding the event, please contact Jessica Everlith via e-mail at or by calling 802-692-7230.