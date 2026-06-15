Search for the ghosts of Cavendish June 20

The Cavendish Historical Society will host the Cavendish Village Ghost Walk at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 20. Meet at the Cavendish Historical Society Museum, 1958 Main St.

Wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight.

No, Mr. Hickernell isn’t buried in the basement, but what’s up with all the strange things that happen at this snecked ashlar house on Main Street? And is the old Duttonsville School really haunted? According to its current residents it is and includes a former student who likes to visit. Strange and haunted stories abound in Cavendish Village.

There are many stops on the tour, including the Stone Church and the Cavendish Village Cemetery.

This event is free and open to the public. In the event of bad weather, please check the Cavendish, Vermont Facebook page for changes. For more information, send an e-mail margocaulfield@icloud.com or call 802-226-7807.