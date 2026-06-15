Springfield Community Band presents ‘Disney’ concert June 23 Concerts continue on Tuesday evenings throughout summer
Press release | Jun 15, 2026 | Comments 0
The Springfield Community Band presents its Disney concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 at The Hartness House, 109 Front St. in Springfield.
Under the direction of Nick Pelton, its focus will be the wide range of familiar music first introduced in Disney productions, including Mary Poppins, The Lion King, Aladdin and several other Disney movies. Sharing the evening with Disney will be music by George Gershwin and John Philip Sousa.
Admission is free; food and drink will be available for purchase. Please note that unforeseen circumstances could result in program changes. E-mail the Band Board at scommunityband@gmail.com with any questions.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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