Caribbean Night fundraiser for Neighborhood Connections June 26
Press release | Jun 16, 2026 | Comments 0
The Blue Flames transport listeners to the Caribbean Islands via melodies filled with sun, sand and swaying palm trees, sprinkling in sounds from Brazil and Africa, classical numbers and even The American Songbook. They regularly perform at The New England Steel Pan Festival and have performed in Sun Valley, Idaho, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games.
The public is invited to join in an evening of friendship, laughter and fun. Admission is $45 per person. Ticket purchases may be mailed to us at P.O. Box 207, Londonderry VT 05148. For credit card purchases, you may simply go the donation link at the Neighborhood Connections website and choose “Caribbean Night” in the Apply My Donation To field.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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