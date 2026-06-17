Chester Economic Development Commission agenda for June 24
Shawn Cunningham | Jun 17, 2026 | Comments 0
The Chester Economic Development Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday June 24 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and remotely via Zoom.
Below is the Commission’s agenda
1. Approve Minutes from Previous Meeting (May 27, 2026)
2. Citizen Comments
3. Discuss / Approve updates to business directory
4. Discuss / Approve draft press release
5. Discuss / Approve public roll-out of community surveys
6. Next Meeting / Agenda (July 22, 2026)
7. Adjourn
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