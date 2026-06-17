Free art workshops for adults June 22 & 29 in Derry

Art teacher Casey Junker Bailey will share the joy of creative bookmaking at two free workshops to be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 22 and Monday, June 29.

Participants will work with beautiful papers to make a collection of small interactive books in unusual formats. Accordion books, star books, zip-zap books and matchbox books are some of the creative book forms to be explored. All materials are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own snippets of writing, photographs or memorabilia to add to their creations.

The workshop on June 22 will be held at the South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road. On the following Monday, June 29, the class will meet in the common room at Smith Haven Apartments, 169 Smith Haven Lane, South Londonderry.

No experience is required. Participants may attend one or both sessions. Contact the library at 802-824-3371 for more information.

This was made possible by a Creative Aging grant from the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.