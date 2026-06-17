Two graduate from Expeditionary School
Press release | Jun 17, 2026 | Comments 0
Azaiah Allen, 18, pictured center, attended River Valley Technical Center for Health Sciences. In the fall, Azaiah will be a freshman at Norwich University in Northfield to study Nursing with the aim of becoming a licensed Nurse Practitioner.
Elio Ozean, 18, pictured right, attended River Valley Technical Center for Criminal Justice. Elio is interested in pursuing Forensic Anthropology and is also considering Architecture.
This year, the school awarded the first Julie Abraham Scholarship for $500 to Azaiah Allen. Abraham was a former board member who passed away from cancer in March of this year. Her husband George presented the scholarship.
As a choice high school, ESBR is open to students from Ludlow and surrounding areas in Vermont.
Filed Under: Education News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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