Two graduate from Expeditionary School

T

hecelebrated the graduation of the class of 2026 on Friday, June 12. Students, staff, family, board members past and present, and friends were in attendance. The ceremony was officiated by Head of School Mike Kell, pictured on the right, with the two graduates.

Azaiah Allen, 18, pictured center, attended River Valley Technical Center for Health Sciences. In the fall, Azaiah will be a freshman at Norwich University in Northfield to study Nursing with the aim of becoming a licensed Nurse Practitioner.

Elio Ozean, 18, pictured right, attended River Valley Technical Center for Criminal Justice. Elio is interested in pursuing Forensic Anthropology and is also considering Architecture.

This year, the school awarded the first Julie Abraham Scholarship for $500 to Azaiah Allen. Abraham was a former board member who passed away from cancer in March of this year. Her husband George presented the scholarship.

As a choice high school, ESBR is open to students from Ludlow and surrounding areas in Vermont.