Rainbow-Palooza Pride & VegFest June 27

The most colorful event of the year is back. Rainbow-Palooza Pride & VegFest takes place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 on the grounds of the Unitarian Universalist Church, 21 Fairground Road in Springfield.

This free and family-friendly event features fun activities, fascinating vendors and exhibitors and an array of fabulous speakers.

At noon, Vermont author Michael Freed-Thall will talk about his book The Queen of New York, a historical novel exploring courage, friendship, identity and resistance across pivotal moments in 20th-century American history.

At 1 p.m., a panel of New England Animal advocates will talk about their work and how everybody can support them. Speakers will include representatives from Protect Our Wildlife Vermont, the New Hampshire Animal Rights League and Western Massachusetts Animal Rights Advocates. The panel will be moderated by VINE co-founder Pattrice Jones.

Also at 1 p.m., a free vegan lunch will be served.

At 2 p.m., Chery Wylie of VINE will present an interactive vegan cooking demonstration.

At 3 p.m., featured speaker Aaron Almanza will take the stage to teach attendees how to use their creativity to express their views. He is the executive director of the National LGBT Helpline and the initiator of numerous creative initiatives, such as Little Queery Free Book Bike. An activist since the 1990s, Almanza says that “the current climate is scary and incredibly unpredictable, but the only way forward is together.” His interactive workshop will allow attendees to make their own protest signs.

The day’s final speaker, state Sen. Becca White, who will offer practical encouragement to LGBTQIA+ people considering public service, advocacy, organizing or running for office themselves.

Throughout the event, a supervised children’s activity area will offer arts-and-crafts projects. Vendors like New Leaf Eats and Hidden Bean Bakeshop, as well as nonprofit exhibitors, such as HCRS, PFLAG and the Vermont Workers’ Center, will showcase their wares and information.

This event is sponsored by VINE Sanctuary in cooperation with Springfield Town Library and the National LGBT Helpline. Click here for more information.