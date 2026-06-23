Springfield band to perform movie classics
Press release | Jun 23, 2026 | Comments 0
The Springfield Community Band presents its movie-themed concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 at the Hartness House, 109 Front St. in Springfield.
James Pecsok, band director at Bellows Falls Union High School, will be the guest conductor. Along with other selections, the evening will feature music from various Pixar movies, Superman Returns and Star Wars, as well as from classic westerns and more.
Admission is free; food and drink will be available for purchase. The program is subject to change. For more information, email the band board at scommunityband@gmail.com.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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