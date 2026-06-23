Springfield Garden Club to host Liberty Tree Dedication

T

he Springfield Garden Club invites the public to the dedication of a Liberty Tree at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. The ceremony will take place at Crown Point Country Club, 155 Golf Course Road in Springfield, to honor that tree and our country’s 250th anniversary. A reception will follow in the clubhouse.

The SGC, spearheaded by member Karen Jarret, purchased a Princeton elm tree for the Liberty Tree Project through Woodbury Florist, who planted it at the country club in a spot adjacent to the historic Crown Point Road. The SGC thanks the Crown Point Country Club for agreeing to have the tree planted on their grounds.

The 250th SAR Liberty Tree Program was started in 2023 by the National Society Sons of the American Revolution History 250 Committee with the goal of planting 250 disease-resistant Princeton elm trees across the country by July 4, 2026. So far, 276 trees have been planted, three in Vermont.

The Liberty Tree was a famous elm tree that stood in Boston near Boston Common and was a rallying point for the growing resistance to British rule. In 1775, the British cut it down to quell resistance, and Liberty Hall was subsequently erected on that spot.