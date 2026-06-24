LAHS kicks off summer events with program, exhibit on maple sugaring

T

he Londonderry Arts and Historical Society will hold its Annual Meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road in Londonderry. The meeting will feature local residents sharing stories, skills and traditions that help to define our community.

This year’s program, open to the public, will explore the art and tradition of maple sugaring. Join four local sugar makers for a lively and informative discussion as they share their experiences, techniques, challenges and favorite stories from the sugarhouse.

The evening also marks the opening of LAHS’s new exhibit, The Art and Artifacts of Sugaring, featuring tools, photographs and objects that celebrate one of Vermont’s most enduring traditions. The exhibit will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning on Saturday, July 4 and continuing through mid-October.

Special Events

Community Quilt Celebrating Londonderry’s 250th Anniversary: What Does Londonderry Mean to You?: A centerpiece for the commemorative quilt has been designed by LAHS’s artistic collections manager. Volunteers are needed to create individual squares that reflect personal connections to Londonderry and the people, places and memories that make it meaningful.

Squares can feature local landmarks, scenes from nature or aspects of community life. Meaningful words or phrases, family names, important dates, organizations or short quotations can be included. Squares can be embroidered, decorated with fabric-safe markers or created using other artistic techniques.

No quilting experience is necessary. LAHS has supplies available for anyone who would like to create a square on site. Quilt kits, which include fabric and instructions, are available for $20, with proceeds benefiting LAHS. The deadline for submitting completed squares is Labor Day; the finished quilt will be unveiled during a community celebration over Indigenous Peoples Day weekend.

Annual History Show: Celebrating America 250: Flags, Sugaring Trade and Traditions, Cemetery Rubbings. Wednesday, July 1 through Saturday, Aug. 22.

Community Bluebird Mural Workshop: 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 11 and July 18. Led by local art teacher, professional artist and muralist Kim Ray, participants will sketch, paint, and learn about the beauty and ecology of eastern bluebirds. All supplies will be provided. No prior registration is required. Attendees are encouraged to dress comfortably in clothes appropriate for painting. For more information contact Kim Ray at 802-353-0792.

Champagne Birthday Celebration: Celebrate the birthdays of our nation and the town of Londonderry at the annual fundraising event, a Champagne Birthday Celebration, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 at the Custer Sharp House. The evening begins with champagne and hors d’oeuvres, followed by an entertaining presentation by local history buffs Bob Wells and Bev Foster. Discover the fascinating story of Londonderry’s founding through colorful characters and little-known tales and even learn where the town’s founders are buried.

The celebration concludes with another toast of champagne and a taste of traditional Election Cake, the rich, spiced cake once served by colonists on election day.

Guests will also have an opportunity to support the Society’s History Runs on More Than Memories campaign, which helps to build the reserves needed to preserve and maintain the Custer Sharp House and continue the Society’s educational programs and community events. Tickets are $50 per person. Reservations are requested by Friday, July 17 and may be made by clicking here.

Local Artists Exhibit and Sale: Saturday, Sept. 5 through Saturday, Oct. 10

Free Classes

Pop Up Art, led by local artists, returns to the studio of the Custer Sharp House from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on every Saturday from July 4 through Aug. 9. The drop-in art classes are for ALL ages. Classes are free of charge, and all materials are provided.

LAHS is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from Memorial Day until mid-October.