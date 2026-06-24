Ludlow Rotary gets grant for Okemo Valley Technical Rescue

Ludlow Rotary Club recently received a Global Grant of $62,922 to fund Okemo Valley Technical Rescue. The grant will be used for training and equipment to outfit 15 emergency personnel for making rushing water and other technical rescues while keeping themselves safe. The safety of the local emergency personnel was a key factor in receiving this grant from Rotary International.

The grant is part of the emergency response recovery program of Rotary International. It was funded by a collaboration between LRC and nearby area clubs; individual Rotarians in southern Vermont and Swellendam, South Africa; a club in Moinabad, Telangana, India; the Rotary District of Southern VT and NH; and the Rotary International World Fund.

After the devastating flood in 2023, LRC received numerous generous donations for flood recovery. The club decided to keep $15,000 of those donations for a project that would benefit all four communities that it serves: Cavendish, Ludlow, Mount Holly and Plymouth. When Okemo Valley Technical Rescue was selected to receive the funds, it was suggested that, if international partners could be found. those monies could be enhanced by the new Rotary International emergency response grants. LRC has spent the past 18 months securing the necessary partners and putting the funding together with Ben Whalen, vice president of the Rescue Team.

Okemo Valley Technical Rescue comprises emergency personnel from Cavendish, Ludlow, Mount Holly and Plymouth. Whalen indicated that the equipment and training will help to protect the emergency personnel, many of whom are volunteers, as well as the public, who face danger from increasing weather and related hazards.