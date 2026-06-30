Gypsy Reel kicks off Cavendish concert season July 8

T

he Town of Cavendish and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association invite the public to join in an evening of fun on the Svec Memorial Green, at the intersection of Depot and Main streets, in Proctorsville, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8 to kick off the its summer music series.

It begins with Gypsy Reel, a Ludlow group well-known for its high-energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition. The group rocks audiences with an exciting synthesis of world rhythms and influences from three continents.

Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back on the grass and relax. It is a fun way to enjoy the summer weather and reconnect with old friends or make new ones.

The concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Proctorsville Fire Department, 513 Main St., an intimate space with good acoustics. For more information on the concerts and to see what else the CCCA is up to, check our website at or click here to send an e-mail.

This concert is sponsored by Gassetts Group.

The rest of the summer series includes