Springfield Community Band Rock/Pop concert set for July 21
Press release | Jul 08, 2026 | Comments 0
The Springfield Community Band presents a Rock ‘n Roll/Pop concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21 at the Hartness House, 109 Front St. in Springfield.
James Pecsok, band director at Bellows Falls Union High School, will be the guest conductor. The band will look back many decades to play the music of rock legends Led Zeppelin, Chicago, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and the “Boy Bands” of the ’80s and ’90s.
Please bring a chair. Admission is free; food and drink will be available for purchase.
If rain threatens, please consult the band’s Facebook page. The program is subject to change. For more information, email the band board at scommunityband@gmail.com.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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