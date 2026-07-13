Cavendish Town-Wide Tag Sale July 25

Cavendish’s Town-Wide Tag Sale will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. The sale takes place in the villages, byways and highways of Cavendish and Proctorsville.

Both fire departments will be serving up lunch. Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department will have a BBQ on the Proctorsville Green, and the Cavendish Volunteer Fire Department will be serving up pulled pork at its Fire Hall.

This year, Efficiency Vermont will be on the Proctorsville Green, with its array of freebies to help reduce your energy bill. Black River Valley Resources will be distributing free go-kits and information to help those in the community be better prepared for disasters. They will be by the gazebo on the Proctorsville Green. The Cavendish Historical Society and Cavendish Connects will also be located in this area. CHS will have a lot of freebies, as well as books and other items for sale.

Vendor space is free for those who live in town or run a business here, as well as for non-profit organizations serving the community. Vendors from other towns can participate in the sale, but pre-registration is required at a cost of $15.

Treasures abound at this sale, so don’t miss it. For more information call 802-226-7807 or e-mail cavendishconnects@gmail.com.