Tri-Mountain Lions Club announces 4th of July Duck Derby winners

T

he Londonderry Area Tri-Mountain Lions Club held its annual Duck Derby fundraiser following Londonderry’s 4th of July parade. More than 300 ducks were set loose in the West River to race to the finish line.

First-place duck #106 earned $200 for Barbara and Stuart Coleman of Winhall, who generously donated their winnings back to the Lions Club.

Second place duck #158, with its prize of $150, went to Marissa Belanger of Littleton, Colo.

Third place duck #102 won $75 for Beth Grant of Winhall.

Thank you to Homestead Landscaping for generously sponsoring first prize and more and to Winhall Real Estate for sponsoring third prize. All of the proceeds go back into our communities to support food pantries, the purchase of eyeglasses, eye exams in local schools and more.

Anyone interested in joining the Lion Club is invited to call or text Randee Keith at 802-379-8663.