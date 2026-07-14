The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 at Cavendish Town Elementary, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and remotely via Zoom.

Below is the board’s agenda:

I. Call To Order

a. Roll Call – Confirming a Quorum

II. Agenda Additions or Deletions

a. Approval of Agenda

III. Approval of Minutes

a. July 9, 2026 – Special Meeting

b. July 10, 2026 – Special Meeting

IV. Public Comment

a. The Board will listen but typically will not engage in discussion or take action on items raised during public comment unless they are scheduled on a future agenda.

V. New Business

a. New Staff

b. GMUSD Support Staff Master Agreement

VI. Strategic Work Session Possible

a. Act 955 Needs and Assignments

b. 2027-28 Budget Development Parameters

VII. Public and Board Comment

a. The Board will listen but typically will not engage in discussion or take action on items raised during public comment unless they are scheduled on a future agenda.

VIII. Next Meeting(s)

a. Aug. 20, 2026 – Regular Meeting

IX. Adjournment

Editor’s note: For clarity, in item VI. a. the 955 refers to the original house bill. The law is designated as Act 170.