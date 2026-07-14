GMUSD special meeting agenda for July 16 (3rd of 3) Discussion of Act 170 - School transformation legislation
Shawn Cunningham | Jul 14, 2026 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 at Cavendish Town Elementary, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and remotely via Zoom.
Below is the board’s agenda:
I. Call To Order
a. Roll Call – Confirming a Quorum
II. Agenda Additions or Deletions
a. Approval of Agenda
III. Approval of Minutes
a. July 9, 2026 – Special Meeting
b. July 10, 2026 – Special Meeting
IV. Public Comment
a. The Board will listen but typically will not engage in discussion or take action on items raised during public comment unless they are scheduled on a future agenda.
V. New Business
a. New Staff
b. GMUSD Support Staff Master Agreement
VI. Strategic Work Session Possible
a. Act 955 Needs and Assignments
b. 2027-28 Budget Development Parameters
VII. Public and Board Comment
a. The Board will listen but typically will not engage in discussion or take action on items raised during public comment unless they are scheduled on a future agenda.
VIII. Next Meeting(s)
a. Aug. 20, 2026 – Regular Meeting
IX. Adjournment
Editor’s note: For clarity, in item VI. a. the 955 refers to the original house bill. The law is designated as Act 170.
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