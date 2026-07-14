Ice cream and agriculture: Roger Allbee to speak at Windham community social
Press release | Jul 14, 2026 | Comments 0
Roger Allbee will speak about Turning the Soil: 250 Years of Vermont Agriculture, his new historical book illustrating changes in rural communities and farm policies over 250 years. He relates and analyzes the history of farming in Vermont and the ways in which Vermont farmers have had to reinvent themselves over the years.
Allbee grew up on a dairy farm in Brookline that his family ran for many generations. He has firsthand experience with agricultural policies in Vermont as a farmer, as well as his stint as the Vermont Secretary of Agriculture. Some may know him from his years as CEO of Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend.
Several flavors of Wilcox ice cream will be available in a cone or a cup, as well as many toppings, including sprinkles, fresh strawberries, chocolate syrup, bananas, M&Ms, chocolate chips, whipped cream and more.
The event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome, and a 50/50 raffle will be held. The Windham Community Organization and the Town of Windham Historical Society are 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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