Bow Thayer, Krishna Guthrie bring musical magic to Cavendish July 22
Press release | Jul 15, 2026 | Comments 0
Bouncing between different instruments, the duo work out whatever makes sense for the current environment. Shows are never duplicated or planned; they just kind of happen. Both musicians have seasoned backgrounds that are easily researched for the curious; however, both will admit that it is unimportant and even distracting to look back. Whether making old songs sound new or new songs sound old, the duo strives to relish in the timeless realm of the present. Because that is really all there is.
Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just settle in and enjoy the music, reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
The concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Proctorsville Fire Department, 513 Main St., an intimate space with good acoustics. For more information on the concerts, check our website or click here to send an e-mail.
The rest of the summer series includes
- July 29: Deb Brisson and the Hay Burners
- Aug. 5: Rick Redington & Tuff Luv
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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