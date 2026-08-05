To the editor: Angry about Trump’s no-bid contracts? Say something
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 05, 2026 | Comments 0
Anyone who is struggling to pay for gasoline and groceries these days might wish to reflect upon the fact that President Trump just made a deal with Finland to purchase 11 icebreakers (more than twice the number of vessels the Coast Guard says it really needs) for over $6 billion via no-bid contracts.
Apparently, it will take several billion dollars more to provide the infrastructure and crews to operate these behemoths. This, of course, is on top of a $1.3 billion no-bid contract to build an immigrant detention center and over $16 million of taxpayer money Trump squandered on the no-bid contract for the reflecting pool fiasco in Washington, D.C. By the way, the same company that botched that job has another no-bid contract to try to repair the mess they initially made.
Selectboards in Vermont are prohibited from awarding no-bid contracts, except in extraordinary circumstances. Trump and the executive branch should be similarly constrained. The Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the authority to determine how our hard-earned tax dollars are spent. Trump, with the support of his Republican sycophants, is ignoring such restraints.
If this bothers you, raise your voice. Join anti-Trump demonstrations. Write to your representatives in Congress. Only an uproar from millions of people will stop this waste and fraud.
Bill Dunkel
Windham
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
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