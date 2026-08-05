To the editor: Chase is able to face Vermont’s problems

Heather Chase is the candidate I support for the Vermont Senate.

Heather has had many professional experiences that make her an excellent choice for the Vermont Senate. She is the perfect person to able to address the problems that Vermont faces.

As a nurse, Heather understands the problems facing health care in Vermont, and understands these issues from a practical bedside perspective: gaps in coverage; delayed care that causes the cost of treatment to explode; misguided cost containment that results in the denial of care; the ever increasing cost of health care that hurts us both in out of pocket premiums, as well as by increasing the cost of government services. Solving these problems require structural improvements.

Heather started and has run a successful small business that focuses on the problems nursing mothers face in the workplace. She understands the challenges of meeting a payroll; and the impact of rising costs and tariffs on imported merchandise. The business she controls has run successfully for 30 years.

Heather has served on the Chester Select Board (Vice Chair) and in the Vermont General Assembly. She has the experience to navigate the shoals of Montpelier politics and the capacity to speak truth to power.

Finally, Heather is the only candidate from southern Windsor County. We have been underrepresented for years. Now is time to change that! The needs of our towns are not on the radar of the other candidates and now is the time to have our voices heard in Montpelier.

Philip M. Perlah

Chester

*Philip Perlah is treasurer for the Chase campaign