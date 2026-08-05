To the editor: Clarkson endorses reelection of state Sens. White, Major

I’ve had the pleasure of serving in the Vermont Senate with Sens. Becca White and Joe Major. Together, the three of us make up the current Windsor District team. Together we have addressed some of the most pressing issues facing our state and our district.

Together we have campaigned, met with constituents, toured Town Meetings, and participated in countless community meetings around our district. Together we have voted to support our constituents and against legislation that we felt would be punitive for our schools.

One of the things I will miss when I retire from the Legislature in January is this team and our work together. Becca and Joe are terrific legislators. They serve you thoughtfully, caring deeply about the 60,000 people of the Windsor District. They work hard to understand the impact proposed policies would have on our constituents and on our towns.

They are people with integrity, values I respect, experience, humor and heart – and the Windsor District is well-served by them. I urge you to send Becca and Joe back to the Statehouse to continue to put their values and experience into action, fighting hard for our constituents in the Windsor District and Vermont.

Alison Clarkson

Woodstock

State Senator, Windsor District