To the editor: Why I support Lake for Windsor sheriff

I

am writing to voice my support for Joshua Lake for Sheriff of Windsor County.

Josh chose to become a police officer after the tragic loss of his brother to a fentanyl overdose and his belief that a different approach by law enforcement could have led to a different outcome. Over the years, the merit of that belief has been demonstrated through numerous successful interdictions with the Bellows Falls Police Department’s Narcotics Task Force, during which he has treated people struggling with addiction like human beings and addiction like the disease that it is.

Josh has repeatedly put forth a clear vision for a sheriff’s department that prioritizes transparency, integrity, diversity and a human approach to law enforcement – one that will not assist any agency acting in violation of constitutional law and one that will hold itself to the highest code of conduct, uphold our laws, and remain accountable to the towns and taxpayers of Windsor County.

His plan to rebuild trust and partnerships includes releasing all police body camera footage on day one, immediately opening the department’s financial records for review by partnering communities, and working to provide supportive and transformative opportunities for community members struggling with mental illness and/or substance abuse.

In this challenging moment, when issues of integrity, fiscal responsibility, accountability, and human dignity loom large, I believe Josh’s perspective, law enforcement experience, and principled vision make him the ideal choice. I urge you to cast your vote for Joshua Lake for Windsor County Sheriff on August 11th.

More information on Josh’s campaign can be found by clicking here.

Polling locations can be found by clicking here.

Josh Johnson

Chester