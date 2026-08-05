VTel Neighbor Appreciation Day event Aug. 12
Press release | Aug 05, 2026 | Comments 0
VTel will be firing up the grills to serve complimentary burgers, hot dogs, and veggie burgers and the afternoon will be packed with entertainment, including live music and the highly anticipated unveiling of VTel’s brand-new company mascot.
“We want to take a moment to celebrate our local community and subscribers in a special way by giving folks a cookout to break up their busy week,” said Amber Wilson, Vice President of Customer Care. “We hope the cookout will be a great opportunity to bring our neighbors together for good food, great music, and a lot of fun. We are also using the opportunity to unveil VTel’s new mystery mascot, who will make her debut for the first time at the cookout.”
Attendees are encouraged to be one of the first 50 to arrive to be eligible to take home a limited-edition mug to celebrate the event. Additional special gifts and giveaways will be distributed throughout the duration of the event.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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