VTel Neighbor Appreciation Day event Aug. 12

V

Tel is excited to announce a special “Neighbor Appreciation Day” cookout taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Designed as a thank you to the local community and our subscribers, this free, family-friendly event will be hosted at VTel headquarters, 354 River Street in Springfield. Neighbor Appreciaion Day is open to everyone, whether they are current VTel subscribers or not.

VTel will be firing up the grills to serve complimentary burgers, hot dogs, and veggie burgers and the afternoon will be packed with entertainment, including live music and the highly anticipated unveiling of VTel’s brand-new company mascot.

“We want to take a moment to celebrate our local community and subscribers in a special way by giving folks a cookout to break up their busy week,” said Amber Wilson, Vice President of Customer Care. “We hope the cookout will be a great opportunity to bring our neighbors together for good food, great music, and a lot of fun. We are also using the opportunity to unveil VTel’s new mystery mascot, who will make her debut for the first time at the cookout.”

Attendees are encouraged to be one of the first 50 to arrive to be eligible to take home a limited-edition mug to celebrate the event. Additional special gifts and giveaways will be distributed throughout the duration of the event.